Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Long Eaton 115ft mill chimney demolished
A 115ft (35m) chimney tower has been demolished to make way for a new housing development.
Built in 1906, the structure formed part of a factory which manufactured furniture springs in Long Eaton, Derbyshire.
The demolition firm said the explosions could be heard from three miles away.
-
01 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-derbyshire-53241775/long-eaton-115ft-mill-chimney-demolishedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window