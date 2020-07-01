Historic 115ft mill chimney demolished
Video

Long Eaton 115ft mill chimney demolished

A 115ft (35m) chimney tower has been demolished to make way for a new housing development.

Built in 1906, the structure formed part of a factory which manufactured furniture springs in Long Eaton, Derbyshire.

The demolition firm said the explosions could be heard from three miles away.

