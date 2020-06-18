Video

A timelapse video has shown how gardens in a town became rapidly engulfed by flood water following heavy rain.

The CCTV footage, captured in Beatty Walk, Ilkeston, Derbyshire, showed residents' gardens flood within 15 minutes.

Resident Lisa Pynegar said: "We've been up to our knees in sewage fighting to save our homes from remnants of sanitary products, excrement and even floating rats.

"This is the second time in four days. We were just cleaning up from Sunday and it decided to hit it again yesterday.

"It's been an ongoing thing. The drains on one of the main roads can't cope. It backs up, brings all of the sewage up and creates a river before it enters the houses. You're just wading through it - it's disgusting."

Her neighbour Colleen Stanley said: "You just saw the rain coming down and then everybody was out. Within 20 minutes, the whole lot was flooded."

The BBC has contacted Severn Trent Water for a comment.

The East Midlands saw flooding across the region after heavy storms on Wednesday evening.