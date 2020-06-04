Derbyshire brothers make cushions for 'tired' key workers
Two brothers have spent the coronavirus lockdown making cushions for NHS workers and supermarket staff.
Ronnie, 10, and seven-year-old Reggie Cockroft, from Littleover in Derby, have sewn about 100 cushions for the keyworkers.
Their mum Shelley said Ronnie had the idea to make cushions “because he expects they [keyworkers] would be extremely tired with all the extra hours they’re doing”.
Reggie, who has cerebral palsy, has also been able to sew some cushions with his brother’s help.
“They’re [NHS workers] saving lots of lives and when Reggie was being born they saved his life as well, so we want to say ‘thank you’ for it,” Ronnie said.
Video journalist: Alex Thorp
-
04 Jun 2020