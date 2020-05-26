Friends hold ‘drive-by wedding’ for couple

Video

A couple celebrated a “drive-by wedding” after their plans to tie the knot were dashed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Cara Newton and Stuart Harrison, of Chaddesden, Derby, had been due to get married on 15 May - the same date Miss Newton’s parents were married.

The 30-year-old, who plays football for Derby County Ladies, said the couple were “gutted” after they were forced to postpone the big day.

But their family and friends surprised them by driving past, sounding their horns and throwing confetti.

“It all happened so fast. I want to relive it and I can’t stop watching the video back,” Miss Newton said.