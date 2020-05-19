Video

A man came to the rescue of 10 cygnets while out walking with his three children during lockdown.

Kieran Edwards said he and his children - Molly, 11, Patsy, nine, and William, seven - spotted the baby swans stuck in the fast flowing water in a weir in Ilkeston, in Derbyshire, on Monday.

The 39-year-old took off his shoes and socks, stepped in the water to lift out the cygnets and placed them on land back near the adult swans.