Video

Diana Higman recovered from a life-threatening illness by taking up long-distancing cycling going on to represent Great Britain at the World Transplant Games.

But because of a liver transplant she is now shielding at home to protect herself from coronavirus.

The 57-year-old from Allestree, Derby, said the hardest thing is not seeing her family - including her newborn baby grandson and 98-year-old mother.

But she said: "I'll survive. I've survived a lot worse. I've survived nearly dying."

Produced by Hannah Bowle.