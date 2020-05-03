Media player
Coronavirus: Derbyshire transplant cyclist on life in lockdown
Diana Higman recovered from a life-threatening illness by taking up long-distancing cycling going on to represent Great Britain at the World Transplant Games.
But because of a liver transplant she is now shielding at home to protect herself from coronavirus.
The 57-year-old from Allestree, Derby, said the hardest thing is not seeing her family - including her newborn baby grandson and 98-year-old mother.
But she said: "I'll survive. I've survived a lot worse. I've survived nearly dying."
Produced by Hannah Bowle.
03 May 2020
