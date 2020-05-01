Video

Bolsover MP Mark Fletcher has been widely praised after speaking out about growing up with an abusive stepfather.

Speaking during the second reading of the Domestic Abuse Bill, the Conservative MP said it was "not a women's issue, but a societal issue" and it was "vital that male voices make themselves heard".

The MP added: "Let me say that it casts a lifelong shadow on those children who are affected."

Labour's Wes Streeting said the speech was "extraordinarily courageous and powerful" while fellow Conservative Katherine Fletcher praised him for highlighting domestic abuse "so movingly".