Video

A woman with a serious lung condition who was diagnosed with coronavirus was clapped out of hospital and given a hero's welcome when she returned home.

Sue Roworth, 64, and her family did not think she would survive because she has COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) and high blood pressure.

Her family prepared for the worst when she was admitted to Chesterfield Royal Hospital and put into a medically induced coma.

But she defied expectations and after a month in hospital was discharged home to Shirland in Derbyshire.

"I always said if I caught the virus I would never survive it, not with having COPD and high blood pressure," Sue said. "But look what's happened."