Town's 'Belper moo' noise goes global
Coronavirus: Belper's nightly lockdown moo goes global

A nightly mass "mooing" that has lifted spirits in a town during the coronavirus crisis is being replicated across the world.

Every evening at 18:30 BST, residents of Belper in Derbyshire gather on doorsteps and lean out of bedroom windows for a two-minute cattle chorus.

The bovine bellowing has now spread to India, Japan, Australia and the US.

  • 25 Apr 2020
