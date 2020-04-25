Media player
Coronavirus: Belper's nightly lockdown moo goes global
A nightly mass "mooing" that has lifted spirits in a town during the coronavirus crisis is being replicated across the world.
Every evening at 18:30 BST, residents of Belper in Derbyshire gather on doorsteps and lean out of bedroom windows for a two-minute cattle chorus.
The bovine bellowing has now spread to India, Japan, Australia and the US.
25 Apr 2020
