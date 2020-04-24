Video

A police drone team has captured striking footage of a moorland fire in Derbyshire.

Fire crews from Derbyshire and Manchester have been tackling the flames between Crowden and Glossop since Thursday morning.

It has affected an area measuring about four square miles.

The Derbyshire Constabulary Drone Unit said on Twitter: "The drone footage was used by commanders to see the extent of the spreading fires.

"Our thermal footage looks like something from Mars but clearly shows the fires burning well."