Video

Residents of a care home have been helping to make protective clothing out of old sheets and curtains to shield staff during the coronavirus pandemic.

People living at the Coxbench Hall Residential Care Home in Derbyshire have been making scrubs to be worn over staff uniforms because of a shortage of PPE.

Director Sarah Ballin said: "To have to do this because we can't get the PPE is scary.

"We're in our war of this time and we do what we have to do to battle on and we'll get through this."

The government said it had delivered millions of items of PPE to care homes across the country.