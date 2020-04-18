Drone footage captures East Midlands in lockdown

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: East Midlands lockdown captured by drone
Roads, streets and public spaces have been changing since the government announced the UK lockdown on 23 March and urged people to stay at home.
City centres are eerily quiet, once-gridlocked roads now run clear and building sites are dormant.
Meanwhile in the East Midlands, car production has been suspended at the Toyota factory, Twycross Zoo is closed to visitors and weddings have been postponed at Tissington Hall.
Producer: Stuart Woodman
Drone filming: Caroline Lowbridge
-
18 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-derbyshire-52309484/coronavirus-east-midlands-lockdown-captured-by-droneRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window