Dancing care home residents' 'stay safe' message

Video

Residents in a care home during lockdown have created a film of themselves dancing to music and spelling out the message ‘stay safe’.

Lesley Rowan, manager of Ashefields care home in Etwall, Derbyshire, said they wanted to show relatives who can no longer visit that their loved ones were ok.

She said she noticed some of the residents, who have dementia, were confused at seeing staff members wearing face masks and wanted to help lift the mood.