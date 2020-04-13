Man runs "extremely boring" back garden marathon

Video

A man has completed an "extremely boring" marathon in his 10m (32ft) wide back garden to raise money for the NHS.

Runner Darren Singleton, from Belper, Derbyshire, was due to race in the Manchester Marathon in April but decided to switch location when the event was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Mr Singleton, who was cheered on by his family, took six hours, 19 minutes to complete the distance by running in circles.

He said his inspiration came from a French man who did a marathon on his balcony during lockdown and has so far raised about £500 for the NHS Charities Covid-19 appeal.