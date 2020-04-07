Coronavirus: Girl, nine, delivers pizza on remote-controlled car
A nine-year-old girl has brought a slice of happiness to neighbours in lockdown by delivering free homemade pizzas to their doorsteps - on the top of a remote-controlled car.
Elodie Press, from Swanwick, Derbyshire, adapted the toy with her father Mike by incorporating a tin-foil lid so they could deliver to six homes.
Neighbour Jean Garrett said: "The remote-controlled car with the pizza on top, wrapped in foil, was sent up the drives to the front door, thereby keeping a safe distance.
"What a fantastic idea during this dreadfully difficult time."
