Video

A group of refugees and asylum seekers have been taken to explore the English countryside for the first time.

Men who fled countries including Sudan, Iran and Ethiopia, hiked through an ancient woodland in Derbyshire before they ate lunch together around a campfire.

It was organised by a charity which offers aid and support to people seeking refuge in the UK.

"As we walked round, somebody was shouting: 'Are there crocodiles in the lake?' and asking if it was the River Nile," said Steven Cooke, chairman of Derbyshire Refugee Solidarity.

Mohamed Suliman left his home in Sudan and made the "very difficult" journey to England by travelling through Libya and Italy.

"Today, I am very, very, very, very, very happy," he said.

Video journalist: Alex Thorp