Peak District waterfall 'flows backwards'

Video

A famous beauty spot in the Peak District has been spotted behaving a little differently to usual.

Strong winds at Kinder Downfall, in Derbyshire, caused the 98ft (30m) waterfall to blow backwards into the air.

Climber Helen Gant was there to capture the moment and said: "I've been scrambling up hills and mountains since I was little.

"Watching the downfall blowing up was pretty exhilarating. I've been up there quite a few times when it's been blowing uphill but this was the most spectacular so far."