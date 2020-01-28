Terminally ill woman marries partner of 35 years

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Royal Derby Hospital: Terminally ill woman marries partner
A woman with terminal cancer has married her partner of 35 years in hospital.
Maria and Philip May tied the knot on Friday in the Nightingale Macmillan Unit at the Royal Derby Hospital where she is being cared for.
Hospital staff transformed a treatment room into a wedding venue for the ceremony arranged in only four days.
The couple's friends and family - as well as ward staff - attended the marriage service led by the Reverend Alicia Dring.
-
28 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-derbyshire-51282966/royal-derby-hospital-terminally-ill-woman-marries-partnerRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window