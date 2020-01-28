Terminally ill woman marries partner of 35 years

Video

A woman with terminal cancer has married her partner of 35 years in hospital.

Maria and Philip May tied the knot on Friday in the Nightingale Macmillan Unit at the Royal Derby Hospital where she is being cared for.

Hospital staff transformed a treatment room into a wedding venue for the ceremony arranged in only four days.

The couple's friends and family - as well as ward staff - attended the marriage service led by the Reverend Alicia Dring.