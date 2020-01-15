Media player
Dashcam captures woman rescued from burning car
Dramatic footage has been released showing the moment a lorry driver rescued a woman from a burning car.
John Rastrick, from Chesterfield, will receive an award from East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) for his bravery on the M1, near Leicester, on 17 January 2019.
Pari Mistry, 27, from Leicester, was found in the driver's seat after her car caught fire following a crash.
The vehicle exploded seconds after she was pulled free.
