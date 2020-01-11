Video

Footage has been released of a judge scuffling with hunt saboteurs.

Mark Davies, 67, a judge from Sheffield who is also master of the Barlow Hunt, and his wife Joan Williams - a retired superintendant for South Yorkshire Police - are shown approaching two hunt saboteurs on New Year's Day last year in Derbyshire.

Mr Davies was found not guilty of assault and has said he will submit complaints to Derbyshire Police and the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) over his treatment.

The CPS said it made "fair, independent and objective assessments" about whether there was enough evidence to take cases to court.