Photographer captures SpaceX satellites 'constellation'
An amateur photographer has caught a glimpse of the newly launched SpaceX Starlink satellites.
Tom Sparrow saw them while taking a timelapse of the sunset in Winnats Pass, the Peak District.
The near-perfect line of satellites startled some residents in the area, with some questioning whether they were UFOs.
30 Dec 2019
