Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Derby County 'superfan' Derek Eley honoured on his 102nd
A Derby County "superfan" has been reflecting on 88 years of supporting the club.
Derek Eley, 102, who served in France and Italy in World War Two, was a guest of honour at Pride Park on Saturday.
Following the conflict he managed to watch the Rams win the FA Cup at Wembley in 1946.
Helen Capell, a friend, said: "If he dies watching Derby County he will be a very very happy man.
"He lives, breathes, eats, talks Derby County."
-
29 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-derbyshire-50594495/derby-county-superfan-derek-eley-honoured-on-his-102ndRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window