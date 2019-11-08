Media player
England flooding: River Derwent floods shown on drone film
Heavy rains caused the River Derwent to burst its banks in Derbyshire.
Drone footage filmed from Matlock shows the extent of the flood water close to Darley Dale, where a woman's body was pulled from the river.
Derbyshire Police said her family had been informed and formal identification was yet to take place.
08 Nov 2019
