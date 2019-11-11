Mobility scooter converted into 'tank'
Swadlincote man, 85, converts mobility scooter into 'tank'

Eddie Wadsworth is a familiar sight around Swadlincote in his mobility scooter-cum-tank.

  11 Nov 2019