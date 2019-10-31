Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Pub regular, 89, thanks community for home fix-up
A pub regular has said a huge thank you to his drinking pals, who fixed up his dilapidated home.
Carl Marshall, 89, left his house in Glossop a year ago over fears it was bad for his health.
It had no heating or carpets and was plagued by damp and mice - conditions which shocked those who saw it.
To help, the community of the Derbyshire town came together over 11 months to completely rebuild the inside of the house.
31 Oct 2019
