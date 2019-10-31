Pub regular, 89, thanks community for home fix-up

Video

A pub regular has said a huge thank you to his drinking pals, who fixed up his dilapidated home.

Carl Marshall, 89, left his house in Glossop a year ago over fears it was bad for his health.

It had no heating or carpets and was plagued by damp and mice - conditions which shocked those who saw it.

To help, the community of the Derbyshire town came together over 11 months to completely rebuild the inside of the house.