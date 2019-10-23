Video

The heavily-criticised Pacer trains deserve to be celebrated, according to a railway enthusiast.

Built in the 1980s, the rail-buses were supposed to be a short-term alternative to trains.

But delays in getting modern replacements means Pacers will remain on the tracks into 2020.

Politicians in northern England are demanding passengers still having to use the much-derided trains should be offered reduced fares.

Railway enthusiast Evan Green-Hughes, who bought a retired Pacer and keeps it at the Midland Railway in Butterley, Derbyshire, defended the vehicles.

He said: "If you bought a car on the cheap in 1983, you went to work on it every day and it did six million miles, you'd be really happy, wouldn't you?"