Two anglers in small boats have been filmed dangerously close to a giant "plug hole" at a reservoir.

They were spotted on Saturday a few metres from an overflow hole at Derbyshire's Ladybower Reservoir.

Severn Trent Water, which owns the reservoir, warned people boating and fishing there to keep "well away" from the plug hole and to stay safe.

Flo Neilson, who captured the footage while walking her dogs, said the anglers' actions looked dangerous.