The harrowing 999 call of a woman who was beaten and stabbed by her ex-partner, has been released by police.
The victim - who did not want to be named but was happy to be photographed - was praised by a judge for her bravery after her ex-boyfriend was jailed.
Aaron Booth, 27, of Crosslands Close, Glossop, was jailed for 14 years, given an indefinite restraining order and will serve six years on licence after his release.
08 Oct 2019
