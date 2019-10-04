'Help! Mummy is having a fit'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Boy, 6, praised for 999 call after mum has fit

A six-year-old boy made a potentially lifesaving call to 999 after his mum collapsed during an epileptic fit.

Emma Betteridge, from Alvaston in Derby, said she has no recollection of the night up until she received treatment from paramedics, who arrived at her home quickly, thanks to Mason's call.

Emma said she's proud of how her son handled the situation.

Mason received a police bravery award during a ceremony at Pride Park, Derby.

  • 04 Oct 2019
Go to next video: 999 call for 'cheating partner' DNA test