Derbyshire D-Day veteran, 94, honoured with Jeep
D-Day veteran Ron Minton says he was honoured to be asked to unveil a plaque in remembrance of those who fought in World War Two.
The 94-year-old travelled in a World War Two Jeep to unveil a Commonwealth War Graves Commission plaque at his local church in Breaston, Derbyshire.
"I'm still living in the good world," Mr Minton said. "Thousands of people have passed but I was lucky."
23 Aug 2019
