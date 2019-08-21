Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Whaley Bridge dam work 'could last three years'
Work to repair the Whaley Bridge dam could take up to three years to complete, the Canal and River Trust has said.
About 1,500 residents were evacuated from the Derbyshire town at the beginning of August after the dam wall at Toddbrook Reservoir was damaged during heavy rain.
-
21 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-derbyshire-49424662/whaley-bridge-dam-work-could-last-three-yearsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window