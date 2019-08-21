Whaley Bridge dam work 'could last three years'
Work to repair the Whaley Bridge dam could take up to three years to complete, the Canal and River Trust has said.

About 1,500 residents were evacuated from the Derbyshire town at the beginning of August after the dam wall at Toddbrook Reservoir was damaged during heavy rain.

