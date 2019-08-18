Four-year-old 'doctor' saves father's life

Video

A four-year-old girl who dreams of being a doctor helped save her father's life when he collapsed.

Peri-Elouise Simpkins, from Swadlincote, was at home with her dad, Robert - who has type 1 diabetes - when he suffered a hyperglycaemic episode.

The little girl put a pillow under his head, covered him in plasters and ran to her grandma's house for help.

Her mum Sarah-Jayne said: "She knew what to do. It saved her dad's life."