Whaley Bridge bridge is swept away

Hundreds have volunteered to help rebuild a bridge in Whaley Bridge which was swept away in this month's bad weather.
The crossing, which was handmade and stood in the garden of 85-year-old Bryan Ross, was damaged in after his brook was flooded following the heavy rain which resulted in the Derbyshire town being evacuated.
About 1,500 people were asked to leave Whaley Bridge after the dam at the Toddbrook Reservoir was damaged.
Mr Ross said he had been "overwhelmed" with offers to help rebuild the structure.
16 Aug 2019
