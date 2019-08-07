Evacuation was 'like disaster movie'

Media player
Whaley Bridge evacuation 'like a disaster movie'
A woman who was evacuated from her home in Whaley Bridge has described the ordeal as like being in a disaster movie.
Margot Graham was among about 1,500 residents who were told to leave the Derbyshire town after the dam at Toddbrook Reservoir was damaged during heavy rain.
Emergency services worked to repair the damage to allow people to return.
Ms Graham said: “You watch disaster movies on telly and you know that the hero will always survive. We didn’t know we were going to survive.”
07 Aug 2019
