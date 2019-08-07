'It's been emotional, everyone's crying'

Video

Staff at the Bridge Bakehouse in Whaley Bridge say it's great to be back in the village after being evacuated because of fears the Toddbrooke Reservoir dam could burst.

One of the staff members told BBC News: "It's been emotional because we've seen people we've not seen for a week and everyone's crying outside."

Hundreds of residents have been told they can return home, nearly a week after fears over the damaged dam saw them evacuated.

About 1,500 residents were removed from their homes on Thursday after the spillway was damaged during heavy rain.