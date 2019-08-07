Whaley Bridge: A catastrophe avoided
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Whaley Bridge dam repair: How events unfolded

Residents in Whaley Bridge are returning home after almost a week away.

The Toddbrook Reservoir dam wall was damaged on Thursday 1 August following a night of intense rainfall.

It prompted 1,500 people to be evacuated from their homes in the Derbyshire town amid work to drain the reservoir and shore up the dam.

Here's how it unfolded.

  • 07 Aug 2019
Go to next video: Whaley Bridge was '50% chance of catastrophe'