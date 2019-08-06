Aerial shots reveal reservoir drop

Video

Helicopter footage has shown how much the water level at the Toddbrook Reservoir in Derbyshire has dropped.

Emergency crews pumping water from the reservoir above Whaley Bridge said earlier they have reached their target.

The Canal and River Trust said it needed to drop the water level by eight metres and confirmed it was down 8.4m.

More than 1,500 people, who were evacuated from their homes on Thursday amid fears the damaged dam could flood the town, may find out later when they can return.