Helicopter repairs damaged reservoir
Whaley Bridge dam collapse: Helicopter flies in

An RAF helicopter has been brought in to help repair a damaged reservoir which threatens to flood a town.

Engineers have been pumping water out of Toddbrook Reservoir, in Derbyshire, after part of a dam wall collapsed.

The RAF Chinook is dropping 400 tonnes of aggregate in a bid to stop more water getting in.

  • 02 Aug 2019
