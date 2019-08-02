Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Whaley Bridge dam collapse: Helicopter flies in
An RAF helicopter has been brought in to help repair a damaged reservoir which threatens to flood a town.
Engineers have been pumping water out of Toddbrook Reservoir, in Derbyshire, after part of a dam wall collapsed.
The RAF Chinook is dropping 400 tonnes of aggregate in a bid to stop more water getting in.
-
02 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-derbyshire-49203612/whaley-bridge-dam-collapse-helicopter-flies-inRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window