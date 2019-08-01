Town evacuated over dam fears
Whaley Bridge evacuated over reservoir fears

All 6,500 residents in Whaley Bridge, Derbyshire, have been asked to evacuate after the Toddbrook Reservoir dam wall has been damaged in heavy rain.

