Footage from a Derbyshire town which is being evacuated because parts of a dam wall have collapsed shows how the streets have emptied of people.

The Toddbrook Reservoir dam, above Whaley Bridge in Derbyshire, was damaged during heavy rainfall.

Police have told the town's 6,500 residents to gather at a local school and they will be evacuated from there.

BBC North West presenter Andy Gill tweeted that the main shopping street Buxton Road was "deserted".

A severe flood warning, which means there is a threat to life, has been issued for the River Goyt, below the reservoir.