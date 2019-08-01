Fast-flowing water at collapsed dam

Media player
Toddbrook Reservoir: Footage shows fast-flowing water before collapse
Part of a Derbyshire dam wall has collapsed due to flooding.
Footage from Wednesday evening shows fast-flowing water at Toddbrook Reservoir, near Whaley Bridge,
The area around the reservoir has been closed because of "safety issues".
Business owners and non-residents have been asked to leave the area in case an evacuation takes place.
Elsewhere in Derbyshire and Leicestershire several homes have been flooded following heavy showers, with more rain predicted later.
01 Aug 2019
