Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Extinction Rebellion pensioner: 'I get arrested for the planet'
A retiree who spent a night in a police cell after a climate change protest blames her generation for the world's climate emergency.
Rosemary Blenkinsop, 68, is part of the Extinction Rebellion campaign group and takes part in protests across the country.
The pensioner, from Wirksworth, Derbyshire, describes herself as an "arrestable" - which means, if it comes to it, she can be arrested.
She was part of a protest group which stormed a county council meeting in July.
Video journalist: Chris Waring
-
30 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-derbyshire-49153323/extinction-rebellion-pensioner-i-get-arrested-for-the-planetRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window