Video

A retiree who spent a night in a police cell after a climate change protest blames her generation for the world's climate emergency.

Rosemary Blenkinsop, 68, is part of the Extinction Rebellion campaign group and takes part in protests across the country.

The pensioner, from Wirksworth, Derbyshire, describes herself as an "arrestable" - which means, if it comes to it, she can be arrested.

She was part of a protest group which stormed a county council meeting in July.

Video journalist: Chris Waring