Snapchat sheep thief sentenced

A man who posted videos of himself stealing a sheep on Snapchat has been sentenced.

Ali El-Aridi captured the animal after chasing it along the banks of Ladybower Reservoir in the Peak District and then drove it home to Sheffield.

The 23-year-old released it in a suburban area of the city, Derbyshire Police said.

It was found in the Wincobank area the next day and returned unharmed to its owner.

After he was arrested, his phone was examined by officers who found extreme pornography.

El-Aridi, of Stubbin Lane, admitted one charge of theft of a sheep and one charge of failing to ensure the animal's welfare at Chesterfield Justice Centre on 29 March.

He denied two counts of possession of extreme pornographic images but was found guilty after a trial.

He was sentenced to a 12-month community order and must complete 100 hours of unpaid work, as well as paying £620 in costs, on 25 June.