'The worst thing you can experience'
Postpartum psychosis: 'We take it one day at a time'

Kimberley Beavan, who was diagnosed with postpartum psychosis, said she hopes one day she will live with her daughter Autumn again after giving legal guardianship to the child's grandparents.

  • 14 Sep 2019