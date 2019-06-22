'I hope my daughter will live with me again'

Video

A mum who gave legal guardianship of her daughter to the child's grandparents after she was diagnosed with postpartum psychosis said she hopes one day she will live with her again.

Kimberley Beavan, 29, who had a history of mental illness, said it was the "worst thing that you can ever experience".

Her daughter Autumn Beavan, now six, loves singing and dancing and is hoping to go to New York to perform with her dance troupe on Broadway next year.

Her family, from Swanwick, Derbyshire, are fundraising to cover the costs.

Autumn's grandmother, Rowena Beavan, said: "It doesn't matter what's happening elsewhere in her life. If she can focus on her dancing it does her so much good."

Video Journalist: Chris Waring