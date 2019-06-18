Media player
Pilot surprises grandparents on flight to Mallorca
A young pilot gave her grandparents a surprise by flying them on holiday to Mallorca.
Laura Gibson, 23, greeted an "unbelievably proud" Pat and Ray Wilmot as they stepped on the flight headed for Palma from East Midlands Airport.
Ms Gibson, who is one of TUI Airways' youngest pilots, hatched the surprise plan with her parents and the airline company.
"My granny didn't even recognise me at first," the pilot, from Derby, said.
"She was very polite when she said hello, then realised it was me and gave me a huge hug.
"It was such a special moment."
These are external links and will open in a new window