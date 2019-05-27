Large fire breaks out in village
Church Gresley pallet fire seen from miles around

Dozens of firefighters tackled a huge blaze at a transport yard in south Derbyshire.

Crews from across three counties were sent to Church Gresley on Sunday evening where a large stack of pallets was well alight.

It is not thought anybody was injured in the fire but buildings in the area were evacuated over fears of an explosion.

Eyewitness Liam Fisher captured this video of the scene.

