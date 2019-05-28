Video

Primary school pupils are being taught tai chi sessions to help them deal with the stress of school life.

The students at Longmoor Primary School in Long Eaton, Derbyshire, were introduced to sessions last year during Sats tests and teachers said they found the experience very positive.

Tai chi is an ancient Chinese martial art that combines deep breathing and relaxation with flowing movements.

The sessions have been taking place during exam periods and continue throughout the school year.

Instructor Paul White said: "Nobody teaches a child how to relax. In school they come in and everything they've got is: 'Pass this, learn this, do that, do this'."