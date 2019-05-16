Residents plagued by fly infestation

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sinfin residents blame waste plant for fly infestation
Residents in Derby have said their homes are becoming swamped with hundreds of flies because of a nearby waste plant.
People living near the plant on Sinfin Lane in Derby have been catching the insects on sticky tape and want someone to take responsibility.
One resident described catching 150 flies in a day while others are keeping windows and doors closed.
But incinerator bosses denied being the source and said they have "a rigorous regime" in place to control flies.
-
16 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-derbyshire-48296298/sinfin-residents-blame-waste-plant-for-fly-infestationRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window