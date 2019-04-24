'I'm thankful for my albinism'

Media player
Teenage albino model: 'I'm thankful for my skin tone'
A 15-year-old model with albinism, who has appeared in Vogue, has said she wants to inspire people with disabilities to achieve their dreams.
Kimberley Leech would have dark skin, eyes and hair, but her condition means she has less pigmentation and impaired vision.
The teenager, from Swadlincote, Derbyshire, who appeared in the Italian edition of the fashion magazine, said she had been called names at school because of her condition.
